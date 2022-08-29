Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Mario Germano Giuliani Sells 500 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,076,640 shares in the company, valued at $399,372,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,879. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 138,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,888,000 after buying an additional 108,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.5% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 65,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.