Ruffer LLP Acquires 110,000 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.21% of NOW worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $9,767,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NOW by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

