Ruffer LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,478 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.38% of Yamana Gold worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $8,540,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 848,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

AUY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,268. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

