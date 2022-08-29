Ruffer LLP Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 167,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2,655.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 458,927 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 676,265 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. 489,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,008,573. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.