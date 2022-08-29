Ruffer LLP Has $45.31 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,279 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up approximately 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $45,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,137. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

