Ruffer LLP Has $55.84 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,600 shares during the quarter. Centerra Gold comprises 1.3% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 1.91% of Centerra Gold worth $55,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 99,847.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,138. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

