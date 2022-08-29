Ruffer LLP Invests $1.35 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.60 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.