Ruffer LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,243 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in TIM were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 378,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIMB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.71. 19,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,804. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

