Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ryanair by 105.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ryanair by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 38,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ryanair by 269.5% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 258,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 188,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

