S.Finance Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $5,323.65 and approximately $159,113.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

