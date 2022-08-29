Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,387 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.32. 2,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.