Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 175,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

