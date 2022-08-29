Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $75.44 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 4.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of McKesson worth $75,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Tobam grew its holdings in McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

MCK traded up $7.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $364.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,197. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.83.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $3,776,982. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

