Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.9 %

ED stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.39. 30,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

