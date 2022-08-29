Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,006 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 935,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 623,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RDN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. 12,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,098. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.