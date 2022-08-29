Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $35,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 360,275 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.24. 1,086,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,542,721. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

