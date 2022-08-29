Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 12,541 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 2.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Corning worth $35,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 160,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,256. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.