Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

META traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.37. 354,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,641,996. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.