Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $65,070.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.13 or 0.00935263 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.68 or 0.99851231 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

