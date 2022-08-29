Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $47,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.59.

Saia Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,845 shares of company stock worth $9,625,657. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

