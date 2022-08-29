Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Up 190.8% in August

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,522,000 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the July 31st total of 2,930,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $60.40.
Saipem Company Profile
