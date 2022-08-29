Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Up 190.8% in August

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,522,000 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the July 31st total of 2,930,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $60.40.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

