Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

