Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $180.00 at UBS Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.26.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 63.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

