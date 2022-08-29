Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wolfe Research

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 5.0 %

CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $184.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.