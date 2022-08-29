SALT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,050.00 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $18,050.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085399 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.