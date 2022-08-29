Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Update

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANB. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

SANB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,322. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

