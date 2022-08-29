SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in August

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SanBio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNBIF opened at 9.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 9.40. SanBio has a one year low of 8.25 and a one year high of 16.75.

About SanBio

(Get Rating)

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

Featured Articles

