Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 192,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.