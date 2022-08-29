Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 549.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.