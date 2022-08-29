Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Price Performance
Shares of SSL stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.