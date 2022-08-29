Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
