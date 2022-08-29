Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

