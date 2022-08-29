SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.15. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

