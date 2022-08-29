Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 270,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.33. 21,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.