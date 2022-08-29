Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after buying an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after buying an additional 590,342 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

