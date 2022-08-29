SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

