Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.27.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.