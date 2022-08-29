Scotiabank Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.06.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.15. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.