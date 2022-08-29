Scotiabank Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.06.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.15. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

