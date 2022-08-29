Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Seagen by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $155.01 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average of $150.20.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.