SeChain (SNN) One Day Volume Tops $457.00

SeChain (SNN) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, SeChain has traded up 407.3% against the dollar. SeChain has a total market cap of $191,815.33 and approximately $457.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00823725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SeChain
SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here. SeChain’s official website is snn.cash.
