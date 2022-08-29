Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 160,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Secoo Stock Performance

SECO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Secoo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Secoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo makes up 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned approximately 7.71% of Secoo as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

