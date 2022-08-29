Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

