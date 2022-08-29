Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 6,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 390,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Seer by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Seer by 40.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Seer by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Seer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

