SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $228,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

