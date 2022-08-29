SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
SelectQuote Stock Down 23.5 %
SLQT traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
