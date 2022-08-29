ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,427 shares of company stock worth $12,847,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.50. 22,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.67, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

