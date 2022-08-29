Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.45) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $33.73 on Monday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7229 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

