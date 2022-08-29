Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 3.3%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,763,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.