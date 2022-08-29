Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,763,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

