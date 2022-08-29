Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.79 billion and approximately $424.62 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.33 or 0.02825824 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821799 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Shiba Inu Coin Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.