SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0001

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $72,612.58 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.21 or 0.07641342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00163931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00274476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00585380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

