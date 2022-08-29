Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 31st total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.3 days.
SGIOF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $75.73.
