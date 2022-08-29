Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.
Shiseido Stock Performance
Shares of SSDOY opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $76.04.
About Shiseido
